Dolly Hand hosts ‘Tee-Off for Kids’

BELLE GLADE — Palm Beach State College’s Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center Advisory Board is excited to announce that its inaugural “Tee-Off for Kids” fundraising golf tournament will be held on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Belle Glade Municipal Golf Club. Proceeds from the tournament will help to fund arts-based educational outreach programs in local schools.

Registration for the four-man scramble format tournament will begin at 8 a.m. with the tournament starting at 9 a.m. The $75 registration fee includes green fees, range balls, a cart, lunch and a gift bag. Additional items available for purchase will be a putting contest, mulligans and 50/50 and prize raffles. The lucky golfer who hits a hole-in-one will win wonderful prizes and there will also be prizes for longest drive and closest to the pin.

Tee and team sponsorships are available and individual golfers are encouraged to register. Information is available at the Belle Glade Municipal Golf Course, on the theatre’s website at www.dollyhand.org or by calling the Dolly Hand box office at 561-993-1160.

Come on out to support the Dolly Hand and Tee-Off for Kids!!!