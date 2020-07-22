Dirtbags win USA Travel Baseball Championship

OKEECHOBEE — The Chobee Dirtbags can add another trophy to their collection.

Fresh off going undefeated in a tournament in Tavares on July 12, the Dirtbags took home the USA Travel Baseball Championship on July 19.

Chobee went 6-1 in the tournament, going on to claim the championship trophy with a win over Warstic.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

The Chobee Dirtbags show off their championship rings and trophy after winning the USA Travel Baseball Championship on July 19.

“It was a really good tournament with some really good teams,” said Dirtbags coach Ruben Guerrero. “We beat the 1, 2, 3 and 5 seed in the tournament after starting as the 4th seed. We lost to the Warstic out of Palm Beach but came back to beat them in the championship game.”

The Dirtbags won the first four games of the USA Travel Baseball tournament, beating Next Level 14-3 and then Evolution Elite in two close games 8-7 and 5-4, and blowing out Legacy 16-5.

During their first match-up against Warstic, the Dirtbags fell 11-2.

But Chobee fought their way to the championship round with a 10-7 win over WBT to set up a rematch against Warstic. And, this time, Chobee came out on top, winning 14-6.

In addition to a trophy, each player was awarded a championship ring for the tournament win.

In the previous tournament on July 12, the Dirtbags went undefeated, winning five games in a row. Chobee beat Ocala Elite 17-8, Volusia Cudas 10-9, Ocala Elite 12-7, FLX 16-1 and WGPA 18-3. The team also managed to hit 15 home runs during the tournament.

The team was able to get back on the field again in early June after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the decision to lift restriction on youth activities in late May.

“The kids were very excited to get back on the field,” said Guerrero of the first games back. “The kids were a little rusty, but after the first game they were back to normal.”