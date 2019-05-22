Clewiston’s Donny Creagh signs letter of intent

CLEWISTON — Clewiston High School senior football player Donny Creagh has signed a letter of intent to play football at Methodist University in Fayetteville, N.C.

Creagh played as a safety and wide receiver during his time with the Tigers, making big plays on both sides of the ball.

As a safety Creagh didn’t shy away from contact, often playing down in the box and delivering monster hits to any receivers or running backs in his path. As a wide receiver he often lined up in the slot position, making tough, contested catches in the middle of the field. When he lined up wide, the Tigers often used his blocking ability to neutralize any defensive backs attempting to disrupt the run game.

Special to the Okeechobee News/Maureen Creagh

Donny Creagh (left) and his former coach Brad Garrett (right).

Creagh’s former coach, Brad Garret, describes him as a fiery presence on the Tiger’s sideline who would put everything he had into the football program in Clewiston.

“Donny is a special young man and has always been a guy that every coach could count on,” explained Garret, who is now coaching with the Moore Haven Terriers. “He was a very determined, committed and extremely competitive young man. He wasn’t someone who had to wait his turn to be a leader, he has always been a very vocal and driven player and would hold his teammates to a high standard with how they practiced and how they played. You could tell just how much he impacted our team when he was out there. It was like having another coach out there on the field especially on the defensive side of the ball with getting guys lined up and making all the correct calls.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Maureen Creagh

Clewiston Tiger Donny Creagh and his family shortly after he signed his letter of intent to attend Methodist University.

Creagh joins a football program in Methodist University that went 2-7 in 2018. Methodist University is a NCAA division III school and participates as a member of the USA South Athletic Conference.

“Donny has lived and breathed Clewiston football for a long time and has been a guy that really cared and enjoyed his teammates during his time playing,” said Garret. “I think that transition to a new place will be hard for him at first. Donny comes from such a great family, they are all close and have a strong bond. It will be tough in the beginning being away from that. But I know they will make sure he get through that time and stays focused on what his goals are in the next chapter of his life.”

“Methodist University is going to be getting a player that will greatly impact the program from the day he walks into the first football meeting,” continued Garret. “The football aspect is going to be the easy part. When he’s out there competing with his teammates and getting ready for the season it will help with any struggles he may face.”

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.