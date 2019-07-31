Clewiston volleyball looks to rebuild in 2019

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Clewiston Volleyball

Clewiston volleyball players pose inside the CHS gym after a day of varsity camp on June 5.

CLEWISTON — Clewiston High School varsity volleyball coach Jamie Redish wants the Lady Tiger volleyball program to take a step up in 2019, and both she and her players have been hard at work all summer to achieve that goal.

“It’s clear the team struggled last year,” said Redish of the Lady Tigers team in 2018. “My goal this summer was to bring back Tiger Pride in CHS volleyball and to instill drive and passion in these girls and to create a desire to be the best and give 100% at all times.”

The Lady Tigers held a varsity and junior varsity camp in early June and players have been hitting the gym to stay active and develop their skills.

Coach Redish recognized two players with the Tiger Pride Award over the summer for their dedication to improving over the offseason. Aston Nodal and Migueysha Echevarria were given the award for their effort. The pair made it to almost every open gym and weight room session over the summer.

Migueysha Echevarria (left) and Aston Nodal (right) were recognized the Tiger Pride Award for their work during the summer.

“My goal is to not only win and develop athletes, but more importantly, to develop great people,” Redish said of her goals for the team. “I’m not just teaching them volleyball, but instilling great life lessons. Sports in this town has been watered down, and I am working very hard to bring back the passion. I’m working closely with the other coaches, too, so that when they leave my sport the values will carry on into the next season.”

Clewiston opens the 2019 season with three back-to-back games against lake area teams, with Glades Central on Aug. 20, Glades Day on Aug. 22 and Moore Haven on Aug. 26.

“In the past our schedule has been tough, but this year our games are mostly around the lake so we have a better chance playing teams on our level,” Redish explained.

Clewiston High School volleyball players have been hitting the gym all summer in order to prepare for the upcoming 2019 season.

The Lady Tigers will be hosting tryouts for the varsity and JV teams on Aug. 5-6 from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Clewiston High School gym. A current physical must be submitted by Aug. 1 in order to try out.

Redish also expressed gratitude to the program’s sponsors for making all of the progress over the summer possible.

“We’ve been very fortunate with some great supporters and with the help of Tiger Boosters giving us an opportunity to send 17 girls to camp without any money coming out of their own pockets,” said Redish. “We are very appreciative for everything we’ve been given.”

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.