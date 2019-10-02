Clewiston Tigers bounce back against Jaguars

CLEWISTON — The Clewiston Tigers bounced back from loss against Lake Wales with a much-needed win over the Port St. Lucie Jaguars on Sept. 27.
The Tigers pulled away late against the Jaguars to get the 36-13 win.
Clewiston junior Oran Singleton stepped into the quarterback position ahead of the Jaguars game. Singleton showed some flashes against a tough Lake Wales team and seemed to have an extra gear that let him escape out of the pocket and make plays.
Singleton opened the game with a big run on the Tigers’ first offensive play against Port St. Lucie. But there were still some growing pains early. After that big run to start the game Singleton fumbled the ball after making a Jaguar player miss. Clewiston was able to recover the ball, but nearly 10 yards behind the original line of scrimmage. That second-and-20y proved to be a momentum killer for the Clewiston offense and the Tigers turned the ball over on downs.
The young Clewiston freshman Chauncey Cobb showed some flashes in the game on offense. The Tigers are fielding a young team this year, and Cobb is one of those players that just stands out on the field. He’s not a big player, but when Cobb gets the ball the effort is undeniable.
Clewiston junior Elijah Bryant got in the end zone first for the Tigers in the second quarter. After a missed extra point Clewiston was up 6-0.
Special teams mistakes haunted Clewiston against Lake Wales, and early against Port St. Lucie those mistakes reared their head again. After a great stop by the Clewiston defense the Tigers muffed the ensuing punt, allowing the Jaguars to recover the ball deep in Clewiston territory late in the second quarter.
A great stand by the Tiger defense kept the Jaguars out of the end zone and the score remained 6-0.
The Jaguars were able to put themselves in position to score again with two minutes left in the first half. And this time Port St. Lucie was able to find the end zone and take the lead 7-6.
But Clewiston didn’t take long to respond.
Clewiston junior Ahmad Gary rumbled into the end zone with 40 seconds left in the first half after a great drive by Singleton and the Tigers offense. After a successful two-point conversion by senior Jaivus Chavers the Tigers were ahead 14-7.
The Jaguars scored quickly in the second half but after a slow start the Tigers’ offense found some momentum from a big catch and run from Clewiston junior Keuntay Felton. Singleton hit Felton for a 60-yard gain all the way to the Port St. Lucie five yard line.
One play later Chavers marched in for another Tigers touchdown to put Clewiston up 21-13.
The Tigers would put the dagger in the Jaguars on a punt return for a touchdown by Singleton to make the score 27-13.
In the final five minutes of the game the Tigers would add a safety and another touchdown run from Ahmad Gary.
Next the Tigers will be traveling to Immokalee to take on the Indians in the Harvest Bowl. Immokalee has won the last two Harvest Bowls in 2017 and 2018.
The Tigers and Indians face off at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Immokalee High School.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.