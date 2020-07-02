Clewiston High School volleyball fundraiser held at Sonny’s

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Head coach Jamie Redish (from left to right), senior Ansley Redish and assistant coach Nikki Thompson were pleased with the fundraiser.

CLEWISTON — The Clewiston High School (CHS) volleyball team developed a creative way for friends and family to enjoy a night out while simultaneously donating to the Lady Tigers. On June 24, curbside pickup and dine-in were provided for customers to come in and enjoy a hot meal. Sonny’s Barbecue generously gave 15 to 25% of each bill as donations to the team.

The local restaurant is notorious for allowing CHS clubs and sports to use their company for fundraising activities. There have been a number of car washes and meal donations held throughout the years. Senior volleyball player Ansley Redish thought this was a great opportunity to help other players and herself perform better with new equipment purchased from sales.

“The new equipment we are able to buy will help us train better as well as help the newcomers learn the sport,” she said.

Coach Jamie Redish said she believes this was a perfect idea for raising money to get earnings in a safe and fun way with distance principles still set in place.

The public still has safety hesitations with dining in restaurants.

“The fundraiser didn’t bring what we expected, but considering COVID, we weren’t surprised,” Redish stated. She is a former Division 1 Collegiate volleyball player; her passion for sports runs deep.

“I want to instill drive and passion in these girls and create a desire to be the best and give 100% at all times,” she said.

Redish expressed the difficulty in being away from her players this spring, but has kept the communication alive digitally. Summer conditioning is said to commence once school board officials decide it is safe to do so.

Thanks to Sonny’s Barbecue, the CHS volleyball team feels hopeful about the start of their new season with much community support. The efforts of the team and restaurant contributed to successful fundraising for the girls.