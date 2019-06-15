Chobee Wrestling Club attends Sunshine State Games Special to the Lake Okeechobee News OKEECHOBEE — Chobee Wrestling Club attended the Sunshine State Games with six wrestlers at Keiser University in West Palm Beach on June 1. Back row: Thomas Crum, Tyler Wagoner, Peyton Vonderau, William Crum and Aidan Koos. Front row: Zachariah Laughlin. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Tyler Wagoner placed first in 135lb class. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Thomas Crum placed third in 140lb class. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Zachariah Laughlin placed third in the 62lb class.

