Chobee wrestlers battle in state tournament

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Bruce Jahner

KISSIMMEE — The Okeechobee High School wrestling team placed 41st out of 96 schools at the state wrestling tournament on March 6-7.

The Okeechobee Brahmans had qualified seven wrestlers for the state tournament this year, which is the second highest number of qualifiers for the school. At the championship, the Brahmans tied for 41st place out of 96 schools that are in the 2A classification.

Jose Monrroy was the highest placer for Okeechobee, finishing in eighth place. Overall it was a great showing for Jose, who is only a sophomore, meaning he has two more years to make his mark in Florida high school wrestling.

Monrroy’s biggest match came on March 6 when he defeated the his opponent from St. Thomas Aquinas in overtime. This was the same match-up as the state duals six weeks earlier. Last time St. Thomas Aquinas came out victorious. This time, however, Monrroy turned the tables and came away with a 3-2 win in sudden death overtime.

Travis McKenna and Isaac Herron finished in 10th place. Isaac is a senior and had his last match this weekend. Travis is a junior and has one more year under his belt to improve his placing. Okeechobee wrestling coach Bruce Jahner says he feels as though Travis has the attitude and desire to move up to the podium next year.

Freshman Charlie Armstrong got his first taste of the tournament. Jahner says he thinks Armstrong gained a lot of experience at the state tournament and will be able to adjust for the upcoming years.

Cody Deloney, Gabriel Bowen, Jayme Scurry and Charlie Armstrong all finished in 16th place.

“I am exceptionally proud of this group and the entire team for their efforts and dedication throughout the season,” said Jahner. “This is a very long season and to keep yourself mentally and physically available is hard to ask of any high school athlete, but they busted through and really turned it on the second half of the season. Almost half the kids that start never make it to the end of the season. It is a very trying sport and season.”

Many of the Brahman wrestlers will now take a short break before they get back on the mats again for the upcoming club season. Jahner reports that the wrestling club currently has six tournaments scheduled for the spring before heading off to camp over the summer and back to the grind again come fall.

“Thank you to all the sponsors, supporters and fans that were with us throughout the season,” concluded Jahner.