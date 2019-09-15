Chobee Volleyball Academy to have first mini-season

OKEECHOBEE — Chobee Volleyball Academy (CVA) is scheduled to host their first-ever mini-season this year.

The new season will take the place of their traditional recreational season and run during October and November this year.

“We are really excited to grow the game here by creating competitive tournament play right here in Okeechobee,” said CVA President LiAnn Whipple. “If you love rec volleyball, you will love this season even more. We hope to see you there.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CVA

The winners of the moonlight volleyball tournament in the 11-14 age group are, from left to right: Nena Youngblood, Lexi Thomas, Jillian Durfee and Giselle Micco.

The group will conduct a draft night Monday, Sept. 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the Osceola Middle School gym for boys and girls 11-14. Teams will practice one or two times a week and play four-one day tournaments during October and November. There will be mini-seasons for players 10 and under in January and February, and the age 15 to adult season should be announced soon.

You can register for the league at the draft or by emailing CVA at chobeevolleyballacademy@gmail.com. Costs to join the league total $100.

“Although CVA will be holding mini seasons for local athletes, club volleyball is geared toward the individual who is looking to play at a higher and more competitive level,” explained Mrs. Whipple. “If you want to play volleyball in middle school, high school, or even college, and you are passionate and want to work hard, then CVA is the place for you. We try our best to teach life skills through the sport of volleyball by encouraging our athletes both on and off the court.”

CVA recently had a moonlight tournament at the OMS gym on Aug. 9. The tournament featured black lights, bright neon colors and a glow-in-the-dark volleyball net.

Claiming the top prize at the moonlight tournament in the 11-14 age group were Nena Youngblood, Lexi Thomas, Jillian Durfee and Giselle Micco

The winners of the 15-adults group were Keith Morgan, Alexi Morgan, Darby Morgan and Cameron Powers.

CVA is hoping to host more special events similar to the moonlight tournament throughout the year for older kids and adults. To keep track of what the group has in store, you can visit their Facebook page at facebook.com/chobeevolleyballacademy.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.