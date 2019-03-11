Chobee Volleyball Academy earns way into gold bracket at next game Every Chobee Volleyball Academy team earned their way into the gold bracket at the AAU Big House Super Regional Volleyball Tournament in Tavares on March 2. Three teams went on to win medals! They are halfway through a successful travel season. The next tournament is the ESPN Volleyball Classic held at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports on March 30-31.



