Chobee Volleyball Academy earns way into gold bracket at next game
Every Chobee Volleyball Academy team earned their way into the gold bracket at the AAU Big House Super Regional Volleyball Tournament in Tavares on March 2. Three teams went on to win medals! They are halfway through a successful travel season. The next tournament is the ESPN Volleyball Classic held at Disney’s ESPN Wide World of Sports on March 30-31.
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CVA
Coach Kellyann Campbell’s 11u team took home first place in gold amongst six teams in their age group. Pictured are: Miley Jimmie, Kashyra Urbina, Delaney Fuchswanz, Adleigh Schwier, Jenessa Arana, Tatiana Flores, Savannah McCoy, Lindy Harwas, Alyssa Madrigal, Yani Smith and Coach Kellyann Campbell.
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CVA
Coach LiAnn’s 12u team won second place in gold amongst nine teams attending. Pictured are: Assistant Mona Baker, Preslynn Baker, Truley Osceola, Summer Gopher, Carlee Osceola, Taylor Whipple, Hannah Williams, Madison Ayuso, Ayla Rucks and Coach LiAnn Whipple.
Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CVA
Coach Lauren Throop and Kalani Karratti’s 15u team won second place in gold amongst 10 teams in attendance. Pictured are: Assistant Coach Kalani Karratti, Lauren Raulerson, Callie Rucks, Karlyne Urbina, Kiersten Kennedy, Karey Gopher, Morgan Tucker, Elle Thomas, Kaitlyn Brewer, Joy Whipple and Coach Lauren Throop.
