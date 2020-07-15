Chobee Dirtbags undefeated Special to the Lake Okeechobee News TAVARES — The Chobee Dirtbags dominated once again in a tournament in Tavares on July 12. The Dirtbags went undefeated, winning five games in a row. Chobee beat Ocala Elite 17-8, Volusia Cudas 10-9, Ocala Elite 12-7, FLX 16-1 and WGPA 18-3. The team also managed to hit 15 home runs during the tournament.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.