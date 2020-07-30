Children swing into positive fairways and futures

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

CLEWISTON — The 2020 Clewiston Junior Golf Camp was a resounding success.

CLEWSTON — This year, during the pandemic, many summer camps were closed. But, over at the Clewiston Golf Course, children of any experience level between the ages of 5-12, were invited to attend Junior Golf Camp. The cost was $150 per child, and there were two summer sessions, one held in June and another in July.

“We play golf games. Learn the rules of golf and etiquette. Have a fishing tournament during the camps, along with an annual golf cart race champion, putting championship, and we play golf,” said the camp’s founder, and PGA Director of Golf at Clewiston Golf Course Robbie Rush.

The Clewiston Golf Course is a championship 18-hole golf course that is open to the public. The course was established in 1929, and originally designed by Stiles and Van Kleeck, golf architects from New York.

“I started it over 30 years ago,” said Rush. “Kids that come to the camps now, their parents came to the camp when they were kids.”

The camp is more than just learning and practicing new golf skills. “Our camps use golf as a platform to teach life skills and healthy eating habits, with our motto ‘respect myself, respect others, and respect my surroundings’,” he said.

CLEWISTON — Campers learned new golf skills and more during the 2020 Clewiston Junior Golf Camp.

During the camp fishing tournament, the kids caught 92 fish in just two hours. Throughout the camp, there were various competitions held for the 23 kids that attended Clewiston Golf Junior Golf Camp.

The 2020 Awards went to:

• Best Dressed Girl: Lily Edmonds;

• Best Dressed Boy: Trey Davis;

• Putting Champion: Jace Vallejo;

• Golf Cart Race Champion: Baron Busin;

• Fishing Champion: Lazaro Davila (12 fish).

The kids all enjoyed camp, and many said they couldn’t wait to come back to practice their improved swings on the fairway.

Rush wanted to give a very special thank-you to the City of Clewiston, First Bank, Roland and Mary Ann Martin’s Marina, The First Tee, Steve Daniels, Ramon Iglesias, Scott Martin, Brandon Pena, Ramsey Witt, Reese Gutjahr and Laura Davila, for supporting the golf camp.