Calvin and Steve King win Lake O qualifier with 9.62 lbs

OKEECHOBEE — Calvin and Steve King claimed the top spot in the first qualifier of the 2020 Lake Okeechobee Crappie Series on Jan. 3. From left to right are Derrick Moore, Calvin King, Arnold Moore and Steve King.

The Kings won the qualifier with a final bag of 9.62 pounds.

Twenty-five boats launched out of the Okee-Tantie boat ramp at safe light on Jan. 3. Conditions on Lake Okeechobee were rough, with rain and winds as high as 18 miles per hour.

Several teams suffered mechanical failures due to the high winds, which were rolling into the area ahead of a cold front. One of those teams suffering a mechanical failure was Calvin and Steve King, who were able to overcome the adversity and take home the win.

Coming in second place at the qualifier were David Morris and Larry Ballard with a final bag of 9.30 pounds and third place went to Danny Marsocci and Allen Nelson with a bag weighing 9.17 pounds.

Jeff Simms and Randy Simms had the biggest fish at the qualifier, with a crappie weighing 1.62 pounds. They currently hold the lead for the biggest fish of the series which nets the winning team $500 after the championship April 4.

The 2019 Lake Okeechobee Crappie Series is sponsored by Muck City Tackle, B & M Fishing, Garrard’s Bait and Tackle, Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Slider Fishing, Super Jigs, and Lake Side Lure & Tackle and is coordinated by Jiganomics Outdoors.

“The first qualifier went great,” say Jiganomics co-owner Derrick Moore. “The fishing this year overall is much better than last year. The lake level is a foot higher than last year, which is not only better for fishing but it’s safer for the boats to run. The crappie have began to move in earlier than last year, which is giving everyone the opportunity to catch some good quality fish.”

The second qualifier for the 2020 Lake Okeechobee Crappie Series is scheduled for Feb. 4.

To keep up with the series online visit jiganomicsoutdoors.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/jiganomicsoutdoors/.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.