Brahmans fall in regional final

OKEECHOBEE- The Okeechobee High School Brahman varsity basketball team fell to Pembroke Pines in the regional final 72-55. The loss snaps a 13-game win streak for Okeechobee.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

The Brahmans finish with a 26-3 record this season.

Okeechobee trailed by only one point as the two teams headed into halftime. But Pembroke Pines players started hitting back-to-back three pointers in the second half to take a double digit lead.

A clutch three point shot by Markeze Kelly and free throw by De’nitrik Whittaker brought Okeechobee within eight points with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. But Pembroke’s fast break offense was able to swing momentum their way and keep the game out of reach for the Brahmans.

The packed crowd in the OHS gym gave the Okeechobee team a standing ovation as the game came to a close. After the game Brahman players came out, walked around the gym and thanked the fans who supported the team throughout their remarkable run this season.