Brahmans bulldoze Terriers 67-30

OKEECHOBEE- The Okeechobee High School Brahman varsity basketball team dominated the Moore Haven Terriers on Dec. 13, winning 67-30.



The win improves Okeechobee’s record to 3-1 this year and drops Moore Haven to 1-4.



The Terriers were able to keep things relatively close through the first quarter, with the Brahmans up 19-10 over Moore Haven a few minutes before the start of the second quarter.



But Okeechobee’s offense started rolling in the second quarter, and quickly put the game out of reach.

The Brahman offense was fast, flashy when they had to be and most importantly they took advantage of every opportunity they had. Big back to back momentum building plays for the Brahmans all throughout the second quarter let them go on a 16-2 run against the Terriers.



Okeechobee seniors Malcolm Kelly and Markeze Kelly led the Brahmans on offense, calling out plays and making sure their teammates were in position.



Junior Alessio Dehart proved to be a big presence under the basket for the Brahmans, securing rebounds and quickly getting the ball down court for Okeechobee’s fast break offense.



As the two teams headed into the locker room for halftime the Brahmans held a comfortable lead of 50-21.



Moore Haven senior L.J. Sampson was able to string together a few plays on offense against the Brahmans, but Okeechobee’s defense was too disruptive for the Terriers to have any hope of a comeback.



Next Okeechobee hosts Fort Pierce Central at home on Dec. 14 at 7 p.m. while Moore Haven hosts Seacrest Country Day at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.