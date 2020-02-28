Brahman wrestlers win district championship

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

The Brahman wrestling team members pose with their district championship trophy.

RIVIERA BEACH — The Okeechobee High School Brahman wrestling team won their district championship tournament on Feb. 22 at Suncoast High School.

Six Brahmans were crowned champions in their weight class at the tournament — Charlie Armstrong, Cody Deloney, Travis McKenna, Isaac Herron, Todd Addington and Jose Monrroy.

All 14 wrestlers on the Okeechobee team qualified for the upcoming regional tournament, which will take place at Bayside High School Feb. 28 and 29.

The top four wrestlers from the regional tournament will move on to the state tournament.

“The team has worked hard to get to this point,” said Brahman wrestling coach Bruce Jahner. “We have had a few bumps along the road from sickness, injuries and weight control. This was the first time the whole team has been on the mat since the dual state tournament in January.”

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

The Okeechobee High School Brahman wrestling coaching staff poses with the 2019-20 district championship trophy.

Okeechobee earned their ticket for that dual state tournament back in January by coming out on top during the regional dual tournament.

In the first round of that regional dual tournament, Okeechobee took on Melbourne, whom they defeated 52-27. In the finals, the Brahmans faced host school Heritage High School. The Brahmans trailed Heritage for most of the match until Jayme Scurry was able to pin his opponent near the end of the second period to secure the win for Okeechobee 42-39.

At the state dual tournament, the Brahmans fell to St. Thomas Aquinas 45-36.

Wrestlers are scheduled to report to weigh-ins at the regional tournament at 10 a.m. on Feb. 28, with coaches meeting at 11:30 a.m. and preliminaries beginning at 12 p.m.

“This is a special group of young men,” said Jahner of his wrestlers. “They support each other and really want each other to succeed.”

The Okeechobee Youth Wrestling Club will also be having sign-ups on March 3 at the Okeechobee High School gym from 6 to 7 p.m. Practice will run from 6 to 7 p.m. for wrestlers in elementary school and from 7 to 8 p.m. for middle and high school wrestlers. For more information on the wrestling club, call Bruce Jahner at 863-634-9411 or Curtis Tyson at 863-634-3083.