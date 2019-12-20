Brahman wrestlers bring home championship

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/OHS Wrestling

Okeechobee High School senior Todd Addington celebrates his first place finish.

PORT ST. LUCIE — The Okeechobee High School Brahman wrestling team put together another dominating performance at the Steadwell/Grow Tournament held in Port St. Lucie on Dec. 13 and 14.

The event featured a dual tournament on Dec. 13 followed by an individual tournament.

Okeechobee opened the dual tournament with a convincing 82-6 win over Ft. Pierce Westwood. The Brahmans then followed that up with a 66-18 win over Port St. Lucie.

That advanced Okeechobee to the finals where they faced the Treasure Coast Titans in what would be the closest match of the tournament.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/OHS Wrestling

The Okeechobee Brahman wrestling team poses with their first place trophy at the Steadwell/Grow Tournament in Port St. Lucie.

“Both teams battled back and forth,” said Brahman coach Bruce Jahner of the final match, “it came down to a couple wrestlers in a few situations that brought the outcome in favor of Okeechobee. Logan Rhoden, Isaac Cardoso, and Isaac Herron were matched up with tough kids that had each of them on their backs but they managed to avoid getting pinned and saved the team from bonus points. Justin Roberts was the kicker in the match as he was down in points late in the third period and was able to get a defensive pin.”

That defensive pin by Roberts proved to be a nine-point swing in Okeechobee’s favor, which let the Brahmans come home as champions with a 42-37 over Treasure Coast.

The Brahmans carried that momentum from the championship win into the individual tournament on Dec. 14. Okeechobee placed ten wrestlers in the finals of their weight bracket, ultimately bringing home six championships, one third place finish and two fourth place finishes.

Finishing first in their bracket were Gabriel Bowen, Cody Deloney, Shaun Penrod, Travis McKenna, Todd Addington and Jose Monrroy.

“We really wrestled hard this weekend,” explained Jahner. “We didn’t quit and that opened up situations for us to pull out wins even when we were behind. We embraced the grind. Our motto is to improve one percent everyday. We’re all gas, no brakes.”

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.