Boys Basketball Around the Lake

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Moore Haven senior L. J. Sampson currently leads the Terriers with 230 points, scored this season.

• Clewiston Tigers: The Clewiston Tigers fell to 3-13 after losing to Glades Central on Jan. 29 and LaBelle on Jan. 30. The Tigers will close out their season on the road against Inlet Grove on Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.

• Moore Haven Terriers: The Moore Haven Terriers are out to a 9-10 record this year and have won four of their last six games. That run was kicked off by a big 59-58 overtime win over Gulf Coast on Jan. 14. The Terriers upset Gulf Coast thanks to great performances from seniors L.J. Sampson and Kelton Hallback, who had 22 points and 16 points respectively. Next, Moore Haven hosts North Fort Myers on Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.

• Glades Central Raiders: The Glades Central Raiders are 3-15 after losing to Pahokee and Jupiter Christian in February. The Raiders nearly pulled off the comeback against Pahokee, scoring 15 points in the fourth quarter, but ultimately fell just short 53-55. Next, the Raiders will be on the road to face Seminole Ridge at 7 p.m. on Feb. 7.

• Glades Day Gators: The Glades Day Gators improved to 4-10 this year after defeating Boca Raton Christian 70-69 on Jan. 31. The Gators close out the regular season against Glades Central. On Jan. 28, the Raiders were able to sneak by the Gators with a 66-63 win. Glades Day and Glades Central face off for a rematch on Feb. 8 at 7 p.m. at Glades Central

• Pahokee Blue Devils: The Pahokee Blue Devils have won three back-to-back games to improve to 11-4 this year. The Blue Devils beat West Boca Raton, Royal Palm Beach and Glades Central in that stretch. Next, they travel to face Somerset Academy in a rematch from an earlier game this year. In that matchup, Pahokee fell 67-79. Pahokee closes out the regular season at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Somerset Academy.

• Okeechobee Brahmans: The Okeechobee Brahmans continue to steamroll teams en route to another playoff appearance. The Brahmans have a record of 20-2 and are ranked as the best team in their district and ranked the seventh best team in their region. The Brahmans finish their regular season at home against South Fork on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.