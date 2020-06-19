Big O Teen Anglers thrive in May tournament

By Danielle DeWitt

Big O Teen Anglers

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers held their fourth tournament of the year out of Okee-Tantie on May 31. This month’s tournament included 10 anglers catching a total of 17 bass at a combined weight of 37.67 pounds.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — Matthew May placed first in the Big O Teen Anglers tournament.

The largest bass caught by Tyler Alexander was 3.97 pounds. Great job, Tyler!

This month’s standings were as follows:

First place went to Matthew May with 6.16 pounds.

Second place went to Lane Davis with 5.65 pounds.

Third place went to Tyler Alexander with 5.34 pounds and Big Fish weighing 3.97 pounds.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Lane Davis placed second.

Every month we have boat captains that volunteer their Saturday morning to our youth anglers; therefore, we’d like to extend our thanks to the following: Terry Seabolt, Billy Ellerbee, Buster McMillan, Danny Parker, Roland and Jim Newell.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Tyler Alexander placed third.

We will be accepting applications for the 2020 season throughout the year. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11-18 who loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle at 561-436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com. The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month, from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Gas will be reimbursed, to enjoy a great day of fishing with some of our local youth, please reach out.