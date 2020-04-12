Big O Teen Anglers reelin’ ’em in again

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers had their third tournament of the year out of Okee-Tantie on March 28. This month’s tournament included 10 anglers catching a total of 2239.30 bass at a combined weight of 34.55 pounds.
The largest Bass caught was 5.94 pounds. and was caught by Matthew May. Way to go, Matthew!
This month’s standings were as follows:
• First place – Matthew May, 8.20 pounds;
• Second place – Bryan Holtkamp, 6.94 pounds;
• Third place – Lane Davis, 6.23 pounds;
• Fourth place – Tyler Alexander, 5.32 pounds.
Every month, boat captains volunteer their Saturday morning to the youth anglers, and therefore a “thank you” is extended to the following: Terry Seabolt, Billy Ellerbee, Gary Reil and Jim Newell.
Applications for the 2020 season will be accepted throughout the year. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11 and 18 who loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle at 561 436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com .
The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. with gas reimbursed, to enjoy a great day of fishing with some of the local youth. Please reach out.