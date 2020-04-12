Big O Teen Anglers reelin’ ’em in again

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Matthew May took first place with 8.20 pounds in the Big O Teen Anglers bass tournament on Lake Okeechobee.

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers had their third tournament of the year out of Okee-Tantie on March 28. This month’s tournament included 10 anglers catching a total of 2239.30 bass at a combined weight of 34.55 pounds.

Placing second with 6.94 lbs. was Bryan Holtkamp.

The largest Bass caught was 5.94 pounds. and was caught by Matthew May. Way to go, Matthew!

This month’s standings were as follows:

• First place – Matthew May, 8.20 pounds;

• Second place – Bryan Holtkamp, 6.94 pounds;

• Third place – Lane Davis, 6.23 pounds;

• Fourth place – Tyler Alexander, 5.32 pounds.

Lane Davis placed third with 6.23 lbs.

Every month, boat captains volunteer their Saturday morning to the youth anglers, and therefore a “thank you” is extended to the following: Terry Seabolt, Billy Ellerbee, Gary Reil and Jim Newell.

Applications for the 2020 season will be accepted throughout the year. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11 and 18 who loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle at 561 436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com .

Coming in fourth was Tyler Alexander with 5.32 lbs.

The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. with gas reimbursed, to enjoy a great day of fishing with some of the local youth. Please reach out.