Big O Teen anglers reel them in on the Big Lake

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers held their September tournament out of Okee-Tantie. This month’s tournament included 11 anglers who caught a total of 19 bass at a combined weight of 34.89 pounds,

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

First place winner in the 11 to 14 age group, Lane Davis, with 6.20 pounds.

The largest bass caught was 4.62 pounds and was caught by Cayden Durrance of the 11 to 14 age group.

The next tournament will be held on Oct. 26 and 27 out of Okee-Tantie with a weigh-in at 1 p.m. Let’s all hope for some beautiful weather and a better bite!

Raith Sales placed second in the 15 to 19 age group with 2.20 pounds and Big Fish winner with 2.20 pounds.

11 to 14 age group

• First place — Lane Davis, 6.20 pounds;

• Second place — Cayden Durrance, 5.86 pounds and Big Fish 4.62 pounds;

• Third place — Beckham Nelson, 4.72 pounds;

• Fourth place — Ragyn Mohney, 4.44 pounds;

• Fifth place — Mason Davis, 2.16 pounds;

• Sixth place — Tanner Seabolt, 1.80 pounds;

• Seventh place — Matthew May, 1.39 pounds;

• Fifth place — Korbyn Lewis, .85 pounds;

• Ninth place — Tyler Alexander, .72 pounds.

First place winner in the 15 to 19 age group, Tyler Scott, with 4.55 pounds.



15 to 19 age group

• First place — Tyler Scott, 4.55 pounds;

• Second place — Raith Sales, 2.20 pounds and Big Fish 2.20 pounds.

Every month there are boat captains who volunteer their Saturday morning to the youth anglers, therefore a “Thank you” is being extended to the following: Brian Casey, Herman Parker, Jim Newell, Billy Ellerbee, Justin Nelson and Terry Seabolt.

Beckham Nelson placed third in the 11 to 14 age group, with 4.72 pounds.

And special thanks to the Mellette family for providing the after tournament refreshments!

Cayden Durrance placed third in the 11 to 14 age group, with 5.86 pounds and Big Fish winner with 4.62 pounds.

Applications for the 2020 season, which will begin the last week of January, are currently being accepted. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11 to 18 that loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle at 561-436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com . The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month, from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., with gas reimbursed, to enjoy a great day of fishing with some of the local youth. Please reach out.