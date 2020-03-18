Big O Teen Anglers host second tournament of the year

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers held their second tournament of the year out of Okee-Tantie on February 29. The tournament included seven anglers catching a total of 13 bass at a combined weight of 34.55 lbs.
The largest bass caught was 5.20 lbs. and was caught by Korbyn Lewis.
This month’s standing were as follows:
• First place – Kobey Hare, 10.51 lbs.;
• Second place – Korbyn Lewis, 9.80 lbs.;
• Third place – Tanner Seabolt, 9.32 lbs.;
• Fourth place – Mason Davis, 4.92 lbs.
Every month boat captains volunteer their Saturday morning to youth anglers, therefore a “thank you” is extended to the following: Terry Seabolt, Dan Powell, Larry Wise and Jim Newell.
Applications are being accepted for the 2020 season throughout the year. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11-18 that loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle at 561-436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com. The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month, from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. with gas reimbursed, to enjoy a great day of fishing with some of the local youth. Please reach out if you are interested.