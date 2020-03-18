Big O Teen Anglers host second tournament of the year

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers held their second tournament of the year out of Okee-Tantie on February 29. The tournament included seven anglers catching a total of 13 bass at a combined weight of 34.55 lbs.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Kobey Hare came in first place with 10.51 lbs.

The largest bass caught was 5.20 lbs. and was caught by Korbyn Lewis.

This month’s standing were as follows:

• First place – Kobey Hare, 10.51 lbs.;

• Second place – Korbyn Lewis, 9.80 lbs.;

• Third place – Tanner Seabolt, 9.32 lbs.;

• Fourth place – Mason Davis, 4.92 lbs.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Coming in second place with 9.80 lbs. was Korbyn Lewis.

Every month boat captains volunteer their Saturday morning to youth anglers, therefore a “thank you” is extended to the following: Terry Seabolt, Dan Powell, Larry Wise and Jim Newell.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Third place went to Tanner Seabolt who reeled in 9.32 lbs.

Applications are being accepted for the 2020 season throughout the year. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11-18 that loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle at 561-436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com. The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month, from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. with gas reimbursed, to enjoy a great day of fishing with some of the local youth. Please reach out if you are interested.