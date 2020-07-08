Big O Teen Anglers host June tournament

Jul 8th, 2020 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers held their fifth tournament of the year out of Okee-Tantie on June 27. This tournament included 12 anglers catching a total of 20 bass at a combined weight of 54.25 lbs.

The largest bass caught was 6.43 lbs. and was caught by Matthew May.

This month’s standings were as follows:

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Matthew May placed first with 10.43 lbs. and Big Fish 6.43 lbs.

• First – Matthew May with 10.43 lbs. and Big Fish 6.43 lbs.;

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Tyler Alexander placed second with 10.26 lbs.

• Second place – Tyler Alexander with 10.26 lbs.;

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Tanner Seabolt came in third with 8.11 lbs.

• Third place – Tanner Seabolt with 8.11 lbs.

Every month there are boat captains that volunteer their Saturday morning to the youth anglers, therefore a thank you is extended to the following: Terry Seabolt, Billy Ellerbee, Jim Newell, Tim Carter, Mr. Davis and Paul Hare.

Applications are being accepted for the 2020 season throughout the year. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11-18 who loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle at 561-436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com. The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month (from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and with gas reimbursed) to enjoy a great day of fishing with some of our local youth. Please reach out.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie