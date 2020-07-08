Big O Teen Anglers host June tournament

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers held their fifth tournament of the year out of Okee-Tantie on June 27. This tournament included 12 anglers catching a total of 20 bass at a combined weight of 54.25 lbs.

The largest bass caught was 6.43 lbs. and was caught by Matthew May.

This month’s standings were as follows:

• First – Matthew May with 10.43 lbs. and Big Fish 6.43 lbs.;

• Second place – Tyler Alexander with 10.26 lbs.;

• Third place – Tanner Seabolt with 8.11 lbs.

Every month there are boat captains that volunteer their Saturday morning to the youth anglers, therefore a thank you is extended to the following: Terry Seabolt, Billy Ellerbee, Jim Newell, Tim Carter, Mr. Davis and Paul Hare.

Applications are being accepted for the 2020 season throughout the year. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11-18 who loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle at 561-436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com. The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month (from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. and with gas reimbursed) to enjoy a great day of fishing with some of our local youth. Please reach out.