Big O Teen Anglers hold tournament

By Danielle R. DeWitt

Big ‘O’ Teen Anglers, Inc.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Logan McMasters placed first with 11.57 pounds and the Big Fish at 6.17 pounds.

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers held their seventh tournament of the year out of Okee-Tantie on Aug. 29. This month’s tournament included 12 anglers catching a total of 19 bass at a combined weight of 45.52 pounds.

The largest bass caught was 6.17 pounds and was caught by Logan McMasters.

Ragyn Mohney placed second with 10.17 pounds.

This month’s standings were as follows:

• First place went to Logan McMasters with 11.57 pounds and the Big Fish at 6.17 pounds

• Second place went to Ragyn Mohney with 10.27 pounds

• Third place went to Rafe Sexton at 4.86 pounds

Rafe Sexton placed third with 4.86 pounds.

Every month the teen anglers have boat captains that volunteer their Saturday morning to our youth anglers; therefore, we’d like to extend our thanks to the following: Billy Ellerbee, Jim Newell, David Mohney, Tim Carter, Buster McMillan and Raul Martinez.

The club is now accepting applications for the 2021 season year. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11 to 18 who loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle at 561 436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com. The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., gas reimbursed, to enjoy a great day of fishing with some of our local youth, please reach out.