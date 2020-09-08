Big O Teen Anglers hold tournament

By Danielle R. DeWitt
Big ‘O’ Teen Anglers, Inc.
OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Teen Anglers held their seventh tournament of the year out of Okee-Tantie on Aug. 29. This month’s tournament included 12 anglers catching a total of 19 bass at a combined weight of 45.52 pounds.
The largest bass caught was 6.17 pounds and was caught by Logan McMasters.
This month’s standings were as follows:
• First place went to Logan McMasters with 11.57 pounds and the Big Fish at 6.17 pounds
• Second place went to Ragyn Mohney with 10.27 pounds
• Third place went to Rafe Sexton at 4.86 pounds
Every month the teen anglers have boat captains that volunteer their Saturday morning to our youth anglers; therefore, we’d like to extend our thanks to the following: Billy Ellerbee, Jim Newell, David Mohney, Tim Carter, Buster McMillan and Raul Martinez.
The club is now accepting applications for the 2021 season year. If you have a youth angler between the ages of 11 to 18 who loves fishing or wants to learn a new sport, please reach out to Danielle at 561 436-8491 or bota.danielle@gmail.com. The club is also in dire need of boat captains for one Saturday a month from 6:15 a.m. to 1 p.m., gas reimbursed, to enjoy a great day of fishing with some of our local youth, please reach out.