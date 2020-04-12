Big ‘O’ Open tourney remembers Les Tory

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Hunter Weston placed first with a total of 18.75 pounds.

OKEECHOBEE — The “Big ‘O’ Open” held its April 2020 Tournament, in memory of Les Tory, on Saturday, April 4. Thirty-five teams participated in a nice day of friendly competition. Hunter Weston placed first with a great total of 18.75 pounds.

Kail Stevens and Bradley McQueen placed second with 18.01 pounds and first place Big Fish weighing 7.75 pounds.

Second place went to the team of Kail Stevens and Bradley McQueen with 18.01 pounds, and they had first Big Fish weighing 7.75 pounds. Third place went to Chris Schirling and Keith Brunner with 17.37 pounds. Fourth place went to Keith Morgan and Kyle Zainitzer with 17.09 pounds. Fifth place went to the team of Billy Ellerbee and Trent Nelson with 15.45 pounds. Sixth place went to Gary Neimi and Drew Yentec with 14.99 pounds. Seventh place went to Brad Gibson and Ron Deal with 14.58 pounds, and second place Big Fish went to Cody Farnhm with a 7.29 pound bass.

Chris Schirling and Keith Brunner placed third with 17.37 pounds.

Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, third, fourth and fifth place and first Big Fish. Sixth and seventh place and second Big Fish received gift cards generously donated by our three local tackle shops, Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrard’s Bait & Tackle and Fast Break. Thank you!

Keith Morgan and Kyle Zainitzer placed fourth with 17.09 pounds.

Future tournaments will be the first Saturday of each month to begin at safe light with weigh-in at 1 p.m. at Okee-Tantie. The cost to participate is $50 per team with a 90% payout, and the remaining 10% of this cost is donated to our local Teen Anglers Club the Big ‘O’ Teen Please stay well and come join us next month, May 2. Fliers with additional information and rules can be picked up at our three local tackle shops.

Billy Ellerbee and Trent Nelson placed fifth with 15.45 pounds.