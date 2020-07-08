Big O Open hosts July tournament

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The “Big O Open” held its July 2020 tournament, in memory of Les Tory, on Saturday, July 4. Twenty-nine teams participated in a nice day of friendly competition with the team of Dillon and Jared McMillan placing first with 25.44 lbs.

• Second place – Brandon Medlock and Darren Eaton with 18.81 lbs. and first Big Fish with 7.05 lbs.;

• Third place – Gerry Califano and Robert Haff with 17.60 lbs.;

• Fourth place – Norris Newhouse with 16.25 lbs. and second Big Fish 6.85 lbs;

• Fifth place – Brian Moore and Lewis Johnson with 16.24 lbs.;

• Sixth place – Joey and Crystal Roberts with 15.20 lbs.;

• Seventh place – Justin and Brady Bryant with 15.14 lbs.

Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, third, fourth, fifth and first Big Fish. Sixth and seventh and second Big Fish received gift cards generously donated by the three local tackle shops; Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrards Bait & Tackle and Fast Break.

Future tournaments will be held the first Saturday of each month to begin at “Safe Light” with weigh-in at 1 p.m. at Okee-Tantie. The cost to participate is $50 per team with 90% payout and the remaining 10% of this cost is donated to the local teen anglers club the Big O Teen Anglers.

We are also proud to announce that until further notice, there will be hosting evening tournaments every Wednesday from 5 to 8:15 p.m. for only $25 per boat. Sign up and launch at C. Scott Driver.

Please stay well and come join the next tournament! Fliers with additional information and rules can be picked up at the three local tackle shops.