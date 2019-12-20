Big O Open hosts December bass tourney

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The “Big O Open” held its December bass tournament, in memory of Les Tory, on Saturday, Dec. 7. Twenty-six teams participated in a nice day of friendly competition with the team of Herman Parker and Bill Latham placing first with 17.90 pounds and third Big Fish at 5.32 pounds.

Second place went to Frank Boyd and Roy Beterolosi with 16.81 pounds and the second Big Fish at 6.25 pounds; third place went to Justin Whiddon and Willie Hall with 16.43 pounds and first Big Fish 6.59 pounds; fourth place went to Brad Chism and Wyatt Kemp with 13.47 pounds; fifth place went to Jody Shanklin and Jeff Varnadoe with 13.14 pounds; sixth place to Jerry Simons and Bob Collins with 11.60 pounds; and seventh place to Craig Smith and John Schoonmaker with 10.18 pounds.

Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, third, fourth and fifth places and first Big Fish. Sixth and seventh place and second Big Fish received gift cards generously donated by our three local tackle shops: Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrards Bait & Tackle, and Fast Break. Thank you!

Future tournaments will be held the first Saturday of each month to begin at “Safe Light” with weigh-in at 2 p.m. at Okee-Tantie. The cost to participate is $50 per team with a 90% payout and the remaining 10% of this cost is donated to the local teen anglers club, the Big O Teen Anglers.

Please come ring in the new year at our Jan. 4 tournament! Flyers with additional information and rules can be found in the three tackle shops named above.