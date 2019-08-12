‘Big O Open’ honors the memory of Les Tori

OKEECHOBEE — The “Big O Open” had its August tournament in memory of Les Tori, Saturday, Aug. 3. Seventeen teams participated in a cloudy day of friendly competition with the father and son team of Chip and Catch Owens placing first with a total of 17.51 lbs. and also first with a Big Fish of 6.38 lbs.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Father and son team of Chip and Catch Owens placed first with a total of 17.51 lbs. They also took first with a Big Fish of 6.38 lbs.

Second place went to the team of Joey Roberts and Thomas Gerekaris with 16.98 lbs., third place to Steve Jameson and Darryl Brackin with 14.76 lbs., fourth place to Bob Stafford and Donny Van Dyke with 13.57 lbs., and fifth place went to Phillip and Bruce Thurman with 13.31 lbs. and second Big Fish of 5.60 lbs.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Second place in the Big O Open tournament went to the team of Joey Roberts and Thomas Gerekaris with 16.98 lbs.

Cash prizes were awarded for first, second and third places and first Big Fish. Fourth and fifth place along with second Big Fish received gift cards generously donated by three local tackle shops: Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrards Bait & Tackle and Fast Break.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Third place in the Big O Open tournament went to Steve Jameson and Darryl Brackin with 14.76 lbs.

Future tournaments will be held the first Saturday of each month to begin at “safe light” with weigh-in at 1 p.m. at Okee-Tantie. The cost to participate is $50 per team with 90% payout and the remaining 10% of this cost is donated to the local teen anglers club, The Big O Teen Anglers.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

In fourth place in the Big O Open tournament were Bob Stafford and Donny Van Dyke with 13.57 lbs.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Fifth place in the Big O Open tournament went to Phillip and Bruce Thurman with 13.31 lbs. and second Big Fish of 5.60 lbs.

The next tournament will be Sept. 7.