Big O Open holds November tournament

OKEECHOBEE — The “Big O Open” held its November tournament, in Memory of Les Tory, on Saturday, Nov. 2. Twenty-six teams participated in a nice day of friendly competition with the team of Cam and Liz Woods placing first with 15.36 lbs. and second Big Fish at 6.15 lbs.

photo 1

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Joey and Crystal Roberts placed second with 14.39 lbs.

Second place went to Joey and Crystal Roberts with 14.39 lbs., third place to Justin Bryant and Cody Farnham with 14.24 lbs. and first Big Fish at 6.49 lbs., fourth place to Mike Surman and Andrew Veltri with 12.52 lbs., fifth place went to Robert Alfano with 12.17 lbs., sixth place to Kail Stevens and Brad McQueen with 11.02 lbs. and seventh place to Mike Adler and David McClymont with 10.89 lbs.

Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, third and fourth and fifth places, and first Big Fish. Sixth, seventh and second Big Fish received gift cards generously donated by three local tackle shops: Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrard’s Bait & Tackle and Fast Break. Thank you!

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Justin Bryant and Cody Farnham placed third with 14.24 lbs. and first Big Fish at 6.49 lbs.

Future tournaments will be held the first Saturday of each month to begin at “Safe Light” with weigh-in at 1 p.m. at Okee-Tantie. The cost to participate is $50 per team with a 90% payout and the remaining 10% of this cost is donated to our local teen anglers club, the Big O Teen Anglers.

Please come join next month, on Dec. 7! Flyers with additional information and rules can be found in the three tackle shops named above.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com