Big O Open announces winners of September tournament

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Open held its September tournament, in Memory of Les Tory, on Saturday, Sept. 7. Nineteen teams participated in a nice sunny day of friendly competition with the team of Brandon Medlock and Darren Eaton placing first with a total of 19.51 pounds. First Big Fish was awarded to the team of Elena Villegas and Vicki Brackin with a beautiful 8.47 pound bass.

Nick Heonig and Matt Weiteha placed second with 19.05 pounds and second place Big Fish at 7.50 pounds in the Big O Tournament on Sept. 7.

Elena Villegas and Vicki Brackin placed third with 15.16 pounds and first place Big Fish at 8.47 pounds.

Second place and second Big Fish went to the team of Nick Hoenig and Matt Weiteha with 19.05 pounds and 7.50 pound bass, third place went to Elena Villegas and Vicki Brackin with 15.16 pounds, fourth place went to Bruce and Phillip Thurman with 14.82 pounds and fifth place went to Justin Bryant and Dave Sterling with 13.27 pounds.

Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, third and first Big Fish. Fourth, fifth and second Big Fish received gift cards generously donated by three local tackle shops, Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrards Bait & Tackle and Fast Break. Big O Teen Anglers thanks these local businesses for the donations.

Phillip and Bruce Thurman placed fourth with 14.82 pounds.

Justin Bryant and Dave Sterling placed fifth with 13.27 pounds.

Future tournaments will be held the first Saturday of each month to begin at safe light with weigh-in at 1 p.m. at Okee-Tantie. The cost to participate is $50 per team with 90% payout and the remaining 10% of this cost is donated to the Big O Teen Anglers.

Join in next month’s tournament schedule for Oct. 5. Fliers with additional information and rules can be picked up at Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrards Bait & Tackle and Fast Break.