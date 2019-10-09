Big Lake Athletes of the Week: Okeechobee Bowfins

OKEECHOBEE — Travel baseball team the 9U Okeechobee Bowfins are this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for their performance in the South Florida Travel Baseball Fall Bash tournament on Oct. 6.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Okeechobee Bowfins

The 9U Okeechobee Bowfins pose with their championship rings after winning the South Florida Travel Baseball Fall Bash tournament on Oct. 6.

The Bowfins conquered their competition at the tournament to claim the championship.

The Okeechobee Bowfins are Cayson Crawford, Carson Durrance, Cooper LaFlam, Brady Malone, Landen Marsocci, Emanual Pereira, Lloyd Richards, Cayton Story, Zander Tijerina, Carsyn Underwood and Jacob Williams. And they are coached by Chase Marsocci, Clint LaFlam, Matt Crawford, Saul Tijerina and Cody Storey.

This is the third year the Bowfins have played travel ball around the state, but the first year of having players pitch. Even with the learning curve of having to pitch for the first time in game, the Bowfins have been able to build their confidence all season. Landen Marsocci, Lloyd Richards, and Jacob Williams all lead the Okeechobee team on the mound.

Headed into the tournament the team worked on putting pressure on opposing teams early. And during the first game of pool play, the Bowfins were able to do just that as they defeated the Martin County Northstars, 13-5.

Next up they Bowfins played the Okeeheelee Tribe. Their plan to put pressure on their opponent faltered in the early going as Okeeheelee took a lead against the Bowfins in the first few innings. Okeechobee was able to battle back to take the lead 12-11, but in the bottom of the 6th, the Tribe scored two runs to win 13-12.

As bracket play of the tournament began, the Bowfins had another shot at Okeeheelee. This time Okeechobee defeated the Tribe 8-4, which catapulted them into the championship game against the Phipps Barracudas.

Again that plan of putting pressure on opposing teams worked to perfection. The Bowfins jumped ahead of the Barracudas in the top of the first inning 4-0. After that Okeechobee never let up, as the Bowfins defeated Phipps 17-5 to win the South Florida Travel Baseball Fall Bash Tournament.

Next the Okeechobee Bowfins play against Jupiter Select in Okeechobee on Oct. 13. Game times are 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. After that the Bowfins will host the St. Lucie Stingers on Oct. 20 at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.

To nominate an athlete of the week to be featured in this column, email Richard Marion at rmarion@newszap.com.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.