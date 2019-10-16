Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Lorenzo Sampson

MOORE HAVEN — Moore Haven senior Lorenzo Sampson is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for his performance in his team’s homecoming win over the Lake Placid Dragons on Oct. 11.
Against the Dragons Sampson ran for 105 yards on 12 carries and one touchdown. This is the third time Sampson has run for over 100 yards in a game this season. He ran for 100 against Community School of Naples and 102 against Okeechobee.
Against Glades Day, Sampson had 90 yards on nine carries and two touchdowns.
Some of the success Sampson has found on the ground has to go to the talented Moore Haven offensive line. When the o-line can get rolling, the Terriers are usually going to come out with a win. But Sampson also deserves credit for his fearless, hard-nosed running style.
Sampson has been a leader for the Terriers on both sides of the ball this year.
That same fearless style of play translates well on defense, where Sampson uses his 200-plus pound frame to punish opposing running backs and wide receivers.
One underrated aspect of his game is that he takes responsibility for his play on the field.
Early in the game against the Brahmans on Sept. 20, Okeechobee freshman running back Michael Burgarelli was able to find room on the left side of the Terrier defense and tear off a 74-yard touchdown by outrunning Moore Haven defenders. As he came off the field, Sampson, who plays at line backer on defense, said out loud to himself, “I can’t let them get outside like that, can’t let that happen again.”
Burgarelli wouldn’t break off a big run like that for the rest of the game, and the Terriers would go on to win 26-14.
Last year Sampson finished with 519 yards on offense. This year, with three games to go, he has already surpassed that with 523 yards.
He’ll have a chance to add some more yardage against the Frostproof Bulldogs on Oct. 18.
To nominate an athlete for Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@newszap.com.
Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.