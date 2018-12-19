Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Jemal Davis

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee High School senior Jemal Davis is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for his performance with the Brahman basketball team.

Davis has put together a string of great performances for the Brahmans so far this year.

Against Sebastian River on Nov. 30, Davis pulled off a ‘double-double’ when he scored 14 points and had 16 rebounds. Then against Moore Haven on Dec. 3 he scored 12 points with 17 rebounds, against South Fork on Dec. 7 he had 27 points, eight rebounds and four steals, against Heritage on Dec. 14 he had 22 points with six rebounds and against Lake Worth Christian on Dec. 15 he had 19 points with four rebounds.

Davis has signed a letter of intent with Warner University to continue playing basketball after his senior year here in Okeechobee. Warner head basketball coach Sean Hanrahan explained what he thought made Davis a great player during his signing on Nov. 15.

“Davis plays with a reckless abandonment on second and third effort, which is very hard to teach,” said Hanrahan. “When you watch him, you see that he has a nice skill set. He’s not just a back-to-the-basket guy. He can face-up, he can handle a little bit and he can shoot a little bit. He’s a great fit for our system.”

Hanrahan also gave credit to Jemal’s parents as well as the now former Brahman basketball coach Demetre Riles for their role in preparing Davis to be the best athlete and student.

“Coach Riles has been all around this state and has taken this program over, and he’s done a great job,” Hanrahan said. “Both the culture of winning that has been instilled in Jemal from coach Riles and also his parents who have prepared him to be the total student-athlete makes for a good combination that will breed success in college.”

Davis has been one of the leaders on a very good Brahman team this year, and has no sign of slowing down as the team enters the second half of its season starting in January.

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Lake Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@newszap.com.