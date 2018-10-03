Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Ashley Snyder

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee High School junior Ashley Snyder is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance in a stretch of three games the Lady Brahmans volleyball team played from Sept. 25 through Sept. 29.

The Lady Brahmans played Heritage, Port St. Lucie and Sebastian River in that timespan and went 3-0 in those games.

Snyder plays in the important position of libero for the Lady Brahmans. The libero is a defensive specialist position in the game of indoor volleyball and remains in the game at all times. She is the only player who is not limited by the regular rules of rotation, never rotating to the front row like other players.

The libero is responsible for a great deal of the passing in serve-receive situations, and players at this position need to possess good passing skills, good digging ability, quickness and perhaps most importantly consistency.

Snyder was consistent as ever in the three games the Lady Brahmans played last week. She had a total of 39 digs across three games with a high of 14 against Port St. Lucie. In volleyball a dig is a defensive move employed to keep the ball from hitting the floor after an opponent makes a hard downward hit.

She also had a total of 91 serves received with the highest coming, once again, against Port St. Lucie with 44.

Snyder is currently a junior on a team that is stacked with freshman players. Her position as a libero means she is responsible for a much greater part of the court than the other members of the team. She is in the game to help the Lady Brahmans control the ball, so her main responsibility is to pass the ball well so the team can run properly run the offense.

In that role she won’t have the same amount of kills as some of the other players who are attacking the ball, but Snyder is still a crucial element in making sure the team is successful.

And it appears Snyder has been crucial in making the team more successful this year than last year, despite it’s youth and inexperience. At this point in the season last year the Lady Brahmans had only won two games out of twelve, so far this year Okeechobee has won eight out of its fifteen games.

Snyder will have a chance to help the Lady Brahmans finish their regular season with three straight wins when Okeechobee takes on Lincoln Park Academy, Port St. Lucie and Clewiston in the coming weeks. The Lady Brahmans have already beaten all three teams earlier in their season.

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Lake Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@newszap.com.