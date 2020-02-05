Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Alaysha Johnson

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/CHS Athletics

Clewiston High School senior Alaysha Johnson has scored 291 points for the Lady Tigers this season.

CLEWISTON – Clewiston High School senior Alaysha Johnson is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance in the Lady Tigers basketball game against the Sebring Lady Blue Streaks on Jan. 31 in Clewiston.

Johnson scored 21 points against Sebring, in route to a 62-43 Clewiston win.

Alaysha has scored in double digits in all but two of the Lady Tigers’ 15 games this year, including a season high 34 points against Moore Haven on Nov. 19. Other highlights include a 31-point performance against Glades Central on Jan. 21, scoring 25 points against Lake Placid on Dec. 10 and 21 points against Neumann on Jan. 10.

Clewiston has jumped out to a 12-3 record this season and earned a first round bye in the district playoffs this week. The Lady Tigers secured that first round bye thanks to an impressive stretch of games in January. After falling to Neumann on Jan. 10 61-51, the Lady Tigers won five straight games against Sebring, Lake Placid, Glades Central, First Baptist Academy and Oasis.

Clewiston has a shot at playing in the district championship this year, but first they’ll have to get by the LaBelle Lady Cowboys.

The Lady Tigers hold the number two seed in their 4A district 12, with Lincoln Park Academy claiming the top spot. LaBelle claimed the number three seed with the fourth and fifth spots going to Glades Central and Inlet Grove respectively.

LaBelle finished their season with a 12-9 record and are back in the playoffs for the first time since 2017. A player on the Lady Cowboys team that Clewiston will have to gameplan for is senior Taylor Sanchez, who has 336 points this year, including 75 three pointers.

If the Lady Tigers can get past LaBelle in the district semifinal, they’ll face either Lincoln Park Academy, Inlet Grove or Glades Central in the district championship.

The Lady Tigers take the court to face the Lady Cowboys in the district semifinal on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. in LaBelle.