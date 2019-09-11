Big Lake Athlete of the Week: AJ McPhee

BELLE GLADE — Glades Day senior AJ McPhee is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Gators game against the Berean Christian Bulldogs on Sept. 7.

McPhee was all over the field against the Bulldogs as the Gators rolled to a 55-19 victory. Running the ball, catching the ball, playing lights-out defense, McPhee had a hand in multiple phases of the Gators game plan during the dominating victory.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

AJ McPhee will play a crucial role for the Glades Day offense this year.

Against the Bulldogs McPhee had touchdown runs of 10 yards and 56 yards, a 52-yard catch for a touchdown and a 60-yard catch for a touchdown.

Overall the Gators had 419 total yards of offense on the day.

McPhee last won Athlete of the Week honors back during the Gators playoff game against the First Baptist Academy Lions in 2018.

In that game McPhee had a total of 320 yards on offense and six touchdowns with 132 of those yards coming on the ground and 188 passing yards. The touchdowns were split evenly between running and passing with three each.

In 2018, on Oct. 5, McPhee also earned Athlete of the Week for his performance in the regular season matchup against Jupiter Christian Eagles.

Glades Day had a total of 200 yards on offense against the Eagles, with 81 yards coming from passing and 119 coming on the ground. The Gators put up six touchdowns against the Eagles, and McPhee had a hand in four of those scoring plays.

And now in 2019, McPhee is once again throwing his hat into the ring of the best players around the lake.

This year, with junior Matthew Shannon taking over quarterback duties for the Gators, Glades Day coaches should be able to put McPhee in the best position to put points on the board for his team.

Nominate a Big Lake Athlete of the Week by emailing rmarion@newszap.com.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.