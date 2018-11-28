Big Lake Athlete of the Week: Adryauna Baker

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee freshman Lady Brahman basketball player Adryauna Baker is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance against the Port St. Lucie Lady Jaguars on Nov. 17.

Against Port St. Lucie, Baker had 16 points, 19 steals, 9 rebounds, 8 assists and 2 blocks. If Baker had been able to grab 1 more rebound and 2 more assists she would have had a quadruple double, which is when a player has a double-digit number total in four of the five categories in a game.

Lady Brahmans head coach Jovanny Torres was impressed with his young player’s performance.

“It is pretty rare for a freshman to come out the gate with a game like that,” Torres said, “to be honest in my 5 years of coaching at the high school I’ve never even seen an upperclassmen with a stat line like that.”

“I knew coming into the season she would be a starter,” continued Torres. “Even though she was a freshman she was one of the best scorers we had. She handles the ball very well and is extremely confident. I knew the offensive firepower was there but she definitely surprised me on the defensive end. The game before against John Carroll she had 18 points but only 1 assist and 2 rebounds, so I challenged her to get her teammates more involved and she rose to the challenge getting 9 assists and 8 rebounds.”

Baker is one of the many new faces on the 2018 Lady Brahmans varsity squad, overall the team will be featuring eight freshman on the court this year. One of the veterans on the team this year will be Alkeecia Clayton. Clayton is a junior that has played varsity basketball since she was a freshman herself and has stepped into a leadership role to help prepare the young Lady Brahmans for their first full season playing varsity basketball at the high school level.

Two players from the 2017-18 Lady Brahmans left the team this year when they transferred to Moore Haven for the 2018-19 school year. Seniors Alicia Fudge and Caroline Sweat are now playing on the Moore Haven Lady Terriers varsity basketball team. Torres says after the transfer some of the girls kept in contact with both Alicia and Caroline and have built up a little bit of a rivalry between the two teams. The Lady Terriers and Lady Brahmans will face each other on Jan. 7 at Okeechobee High School.

“My goals for the team this year is to have a winning record,” explained Torres. “We play 20 games this year so I’m expecting to win at least 10 or 11. We are young but they each bring a certain skill to the team that makes us good as a unit. As long as we stay disciplined and know our roles we should have no problem achieving that goal.”

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Lake Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@newszap.com.