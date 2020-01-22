Big Bass tourney set for Feb. 29

MOORE HAVEN — Moore Haven will host the annual Chalo Nitka Big Bass Tournament Saturday, Feb. 29, at Alvin Ward Park.

The tournament will get underway Feb. 29 from safe light until 1 p.m. Entry fee is $25 per person. There is no age limit and anyone can fish, but each person on the boat must pay the entry fee. Cash payouts are guaranteed. The first place prize is $1,000, second $800, third $600, down to $50 for seventh place. There’s a mystery gift for Lucky 13th place. The angler weighing in the biggest bass and wearing a 2020 Chalo Nitka T-shirt will win an additional $100. A Critter Division is sponsored by Ahern’s Shell Service Center and Convenience Store, giving the angler who brings in the largest mudfish, gar or catfish the chance to win $100.

Entry fees for this event are used for event prize payback and polygraph testing; a portion of all entry fees will be donated to help finance projects for the youth of Glades County.

Special thanks to platinum level sponsors, including the City of Moore Haven, Seminole Tribe of Florida, Glades County Sheriff’s Office, Glades Electric Cooperative, Glades County Tourism Development Council and United States Sugar Corporation.

Other sponsors include Adams Anglers Reef Package and Lounge, Brian and Susan Prowant, Chalo Nitka Committee, Country K Drive-Thru, Gambler Lures, Jolly Roger Marina, Laundromat of Moore Haven, Taylor Electric and Air Conditioning, Mike and Debbie Pressley, Johnson-Prewitt & Associates. Inc., Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters and Roland Martin Marine Center.

Entry forms for the Chalo Nitka Big Bass Tournament are available at the EDC Office, (the old chamber building) 998 U.S. 27 S. Moore Haven, 33471.

For more information, contact the EDC at 863-946-0300 or email info@gladescountyedc.com.