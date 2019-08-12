Belle Glade teens selected for basketball All-Star Camp

BELLE GLADE — Four Belle Glade students are about to embark on the opportunity of a lifetime.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Pictured left to right are PBSO Deputy, Kenneth Torrence, First Lady of Belle Glade, Lisa Wilson, Ja’Kavion Nonar, Venanza Vereen, La’Darius Johnson, Willie Scott and Sheriff’s Foundation Director, John Flanagan.

La’Darius Johnson (Sophomore, Glades Central High School), Ja’Kavion Nonar (Sophomore, Glades Central High School), Willie Scott (Senior, Glades Central High School) and Venanza Vereen (Senior, Glades Central High School) were selected by a group of former NBA players to participate in a boy’s All-Star camp in Paterson, N.J. from Aug. 12, through Aug. 16.

The boys will be accompanied by Glades Central High School basketball coach Kenneth Torrence (“Coach T”), who is also a PBSO deputy.

All of the travel expenses will be covered by the Palm Beach County Police Athletic League and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Foundation.

In June, the Ball Stars Youth Camp made a stop in Belle Glade and, with the help of PBSO, ran a program for 125 kids. Ball Stars is led by former NBA All-Stars Otis Birdsong and Micheal Ray Richardson. Besides basketball, the camp promotes teamwork, leadership and respect, and teaches the kids life skills.

During the Belle Glade camp, these four youngsters really shined and were invited to join other select kids from around the country at the All-Star camp in New Jersey.

