Baseball Around the Lake

• Glades Day Gators

The Glades Day Gators dominated Atlantic Christian on March 9, winning 19-7. The Gators scored 10 runs in the first inning alone, including a grand slam from senior Lane Collins. Junior Kolton DesRochers had three RBIs while sophomore Koda Ivey had two. The Gators will next host Palm Beach Lakes at 4 p.m. on March 11.

• Clewiston Tigers

The Clewiston Tigers went on the road and returned with two wins last week. The Tigers secured victories against Glades Day and Lake Placid on March 4 and March 5. Clewiston beat Glades Day 5-3 and Lake Placid 12-4. Next the Tigers take on Hendry County rivals the LaBelle Cowboys on March 13 at 7 p.m. in LaBelle.

• Pahokee Blue Devils

The Pahokee Blue Devils are still looking for their first win of the season after falling to Royal Palm Beach on March 2 and Glades Central on March 4. It won’t get any easier, though, as they face a tough Glades Day team next. The Blue Devils host the Gators on March 13 at 4 p.m.

• Moore Haven Terriers

The Moore Haven Terriers were able to get their first win when they faced Pahokee on Feb. 25. The Terriers shut out Pahokee 19-0. Junior Eebonik Simmons led the team with four RBIs followed by eighth grader Wyatt Stafford with three. They’ll get another shot at Gateway Charter, who beat them earlier in the season, on March 10 in Moore Haven.

• Glades Central Raiders

The Glades Central Raiders are celebrating a big win on March 4 over Pahokee. The Raiders rode a huge 15-run inning in the bottom of the first to a 18-3 victory. Freshman Alan Rodriguez had a team leading five stolen bases against the Blue Devils. Junior Cristian Rodriguez got the start on the pitching mound and struck out eight. Next they’ll be on the road to take on Boynton Beach at 4 p.m. on March 11.

• Okeechobee Brahmans

The Okeechobee Brahmans split their two games last week, beating South Fork and losing to John Carroll Catholic. Okeechobee’s offense was able to consistently get on base against South Fork, going on to win 11-4. John Carroll jumped out early on the Brahmans with a three runs in the second inning that Okeechobee couldn’t overcome despite a late rally in the fifth and sixth innings. Next they travel to face Fort Pierce Central on March 12 at 4 p.m.