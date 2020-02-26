Baseball around the lake this week

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Okeechobee senior Chase Chapman takes a swing during the Brahmans’ game against Centennial on Feb. 18.

• Glades Central Raiders: The Glades Central Raiders are 1-1 after opening the season with a 15-0 win over Pahokee and 12-2 loss to Glades Day. The Raiders swept the Gators for the first time last year. There won’t be a sweep this season, but the Raiders will have a chance to at least spit the series when the face Glades Day later in the season. Next they’ll travel to face Royal Palm Beach on Feb. 27.

• Clewiston Tigers: The Clewiston Tigers lost a close game 4-1 to Sebring on Feb. 20. Sebring jumped up on the Tigers early in the first inning, scoring three runs. Clewiston brought in a run in the seventh inning, but couldn’t pull off the comeback. Up next the Tigers will be on the road to take on Naples on Feb. 28.

• Pahokee Blue Devils: The Pahokee Blue Devils opened their season with two losses to Glades Central and Glades Day. They’ll host their first home game of the new season on Feb. 28 when they play Palm Beach Lakes.

• Moore Haven Terriers: The Moore Haven Terriers are also looking for their first win this year after they fell to Evangelical Christian and Gateway Charter back-to-back to open the season. They’ll get another shot at Gateway Charter, this time in Moore Haven, on March 10.

• Glades Day Gators: The Glades Day Gators won big, back-to-back games against Pahokee and Glades Central to start their season. The Gators beat Pahokee 18-6 and Glades Central 12-2. Marquis Clarke had five RBIs and four hits for the Gators throughout both games. Next the Gators host Sheridan Hills Christian on Feb. 28 in Belle Glade.

• Okeechobee Brahmans: The Okeechobee Brahmans are off to a fast start as well, beating Centennial and Lakeland in the first two games of their season. The game against Centennial was mercy-ruled in the bottom of the sixth once Okeechobee went up double digits on the Eagles. The Brahmans take on the Eagles again, this time at Centennial, on Feb. 26.