Athlete of the Week: Kaitlyn Guerrero

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Kaitlyn Guerrero had a hat trick against Sebring on Nov. 19, scoring all three goals in the second half.

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee High School sophomore Kaitlyn Guerrero is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance during the Lady Brahmans soccer game against Sebring on Nov. 19.

Sebring jumped out to a 2-1 lead through the first half, and looked to be on the verge of beating the Lady Brahmans in Okeechobee two years in a row.

At halftime, Lady Brahman coach Eric Swant spoke to Kaitlyn about coming out stronger in the second half.

“She’s been averaging about two points a game,” said Swant. “Wasn’t able to do anything in the first half so we had a talk at halftime. I was trying to make her mad, and I think it worked.”

Okeechobee’s offense came alive in the second half, scoring five goals to compete the comeback and send Sebring home with a defeat. And Guerrero played a huge role in the comeback, scoring three goals in the second half.

The game was still in reach for Sebring late in the game with the score sitting at 5-4. But Kaitlyn sealed the victory with a late goal by sending the ball over the goalie in the top right corner of the net.

“She is a very quiet sophomore that tries hard at everything she does,” said Swant of Kaitlyn. “She has already stepped into the leading scorer role and her leadership will start flourishing as she gets older. Can’t wait to see how she matures into her junior and senior years.”

In the early going of the 2019 season the Lady Brahmans have already topped their record from 2018, when Okeechobee went 2-11. Following their 2-0 defeat of Lake Placid on Nov. 21 the Lady Brahmans now hold a 3-1 record.

Earlier in the season the Lady Brahmans had what coach Swant called their best game of the season to this point when they dominated DeSoto County 6-2.

Following the Thanksgiving break, Okeechobee will travel to face the Port St. Lucie Lady Jaguars on Dec. 2. It will be the Lady Brahmans’ first district game of the year.

Following the district match the Lady Brahmans will have a two-game homestand when they host Sebastian River on Dec. 4 and DeSoto County on Dec. 6.

To nominate an athlete for Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@newszap.com.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.