Athlete of the Week : Jermaine Roberson

BELLE GLADE — Pahokee senior Jermaine Roberson is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for his performance in the Blue Devils game against the Glades Central Raiders on Nov. 2.

Lake Okeechobee News/Richard Marion

Jermaine Roberson and the Pahokee Blue Devils are heating up at the right time late in the season, and are now playoffs-bound.

Roberson played a key role in the Blue Devils’ thrilling 21-17 comeback victory over Glades Central.

With Pahokee down 14-6 in the fourth quarter, Roberson scrambled for a 15-yard touchdown, and converted the two-point conversion to tie the game. After Glades Central put up a field goal with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Blue Devils once again turned to Roberson to lead them on another scoring drive.

“The coaching staff and myself trust Jermaine,” said Blue Devils coach D.J. Boldin. “With the game on the line, there was no other player that we felt confident to win it for us than Jermaine. We knew he was going to put us in a position to win and he did.”

Under center, Roberson used his legs and his arm to pick up first downs on the final drive. When the Blue Devils were facing a fourth down as time ticked away, Roberson was able to buy time in the pocket and find Johnny Jones for a 40-yard pass completion to keep the drive alive.

Then, with the ball on the Glades Central 2-yard line, Roberson performed a little bit of magic. Jermaine took the snap in shotgun and turned left to hand the ball off, but his running back went right. Without missing a beat Roberson took off to his left with the ball tucked under his left arm, looking to run into the end zone.

Glades Central defenders came up to meet Roberson at the goal line. With no clear path, Roberson saw Jones standing wide open in the corner of the end zone.

Jermaine then switched the ball to his right hand, while running, jumped up and hit Jones for the touchdown.

It’s a play that’ll live on in Muck Bowl history for years to come.

If that wasn’t enough, Roberson also intercepted Glades Central’s last-ditch Hail Mary attempt to stick the dagger in the Raiders.

After the dramatic win, Roberson and the Blue Devils now get to enjoy a bye week as they wait to see who they’ll face in the playoffs.

To nominate a Big Lake Athlete of the Week, email Lake Okeechobee News sports reporter Richard Marion at rmarion@newszap.com.

Richard Marion is a staff writer and photographer at Lake Okeechobee News and can be reached at rmarion@newszap.com.