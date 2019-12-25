Athlete of the Week: Alkeecia Clayton

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee High School senior Alkeecia Clayton is this week’s Big Lake Athlete of the Week for her performance during the Lady Brahmans basketball team’s dominant run throughout the month of December.

Alkeecia Clayton currently leads the Lady Brahmans in scoring with 161 points.

The Lady Brahmans have gone an impressive 8-1 in December, and now sit at a 10-2 record as they head into the Christmas break.

Clayton has played a crucial role in the run.

In the 11 games she’s had playing time, Clayton has amassed a team-leading 161 points. That also makes her the leading scorer in Okeechobee’s district and the 10th highest scorer in the Lady Brahman’s class 5A.

The next highest scorer in Okeechobee’s district is Jensen Beach sophomore Danica Osdon with 111 points. Right behind Osodon is another Lady Brahman, Okeechobee sophomore Adryauna Baker, with 97 points.

In Okeechobee’s 58-20 demolishing of John Carroll Catholic on Dec. 14, Clayton led the team with 16 points. She also tied for most assists on the team with Jasmine Shanks with four.

Last year, Clayton was one of the few upperclassmen on a team loaded with freshmen. As one of the only veterans on the team, Alkeecia stepped into a leadership role to help prepare some of the young Lady Brahmans for what would be their first full season of varsity basketball at the high school level.

Now, a year later, some of those freshmen have stepped into a leadership role themselves. Sophomores Morgan Tucker and Adryauna Baker were chosen as team captains in 2019.

The Lady Brahmans’ latest victory came over longtime rival South Fork on Dec. 20. Okeechobee won 56-45 thanks in part to an explosive first half on offense that essentially put the game out of reach.

Next the Lady Brahmans will compete in the Holiday Basketball Classic of the Palm Beaches, taking place from Dec. 26-30, before traveling to face the Glades Central Lady Raiders on Jan. 7.

