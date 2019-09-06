Archery to be added to Agri-Civic Center youth activities, under 4-H guidelines

OKEECHOBEE — 4-H clubs who enjoy archery will have the opportunity to make use of the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center.

At the Sept. 5 meeting, Matt Dorriety, manager of the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, provided guidelines for the use of the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center for archery.

“If we are going to allow this, it is going to have to be under strict guidelines,” he explained. He said the 4-H archery program already has those safeguards and supervisions in place, and he based the guidelines on those required by 4-H.

Under the guidelines, archery will not be allowed while the Agri-Civic Center is being used for any other event, unless it is part of that event. Supervision will be required with trained instructors, already a part of the 4-H program.

For more information on joining the Okeechobee County 4-H Sharp Shooters Club or serving as an adult volunteer, contact the Okeechobee Extension Office.

In other business at their Sept. 5 meeting, the commissioners accepted the SHIP

(State Housing Initiatives Partnership) annual report and authorized the chairman to execute the report certification for submission to the Florida Housing Finance Corp.

All funds for the annual report closeout year 2016-2017 are required to be fully expended by June 30, 2019. Due to the orientation of new staff and the implementation process of two new SHIP strategies, on July 2, the Florida Housing Finance Corp. granted an extension date of Sept.15 to Okeechobee County in order to fully expend the remaining $183,124.76 of 2016-2017 funds.

Since July 2, staff has been able to expend $81,826.24, leaving a total of $101,298.52 of funds still unencumbered for 2016-2017.

On Aug. 27, due to additional delays such as the abundance of rain and contractor delays in estimating/beginning work, Florida Housing Finance Corp. granted Okeechobee County an additional three-month extension; now the deadline date is Dec. 15.

All jurisdictions participating in the SHIP Program must submit an annual report of expenditures and encumbrances by Sept. 15, 2019.

Publisher/Editor Katrina Elsken can be reached at kelsken@newszap.com