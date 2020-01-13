Anglers reel in big bass

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Open held its January 2020 Tournament in memory of Les Tory on Saturday, Jan, 4. Twenty-five teams participated in a windy day of friendly competition with the team of Chris Heath and Dean Meckes placing first with a great total of 26.70 pounds and second Big Fish at 6.82 pounds.

Second place went to the team of Bob Owens and Richard Stiglitz with 21.72 pounds, third place to Kyle Powers and Mindy Morton with 19.76 pounds, fourth place to Elena Villegas and Vicki Brackin with 18.12 pounds, fifth place to Bob DuPree with 17.78 pounds and sixth place to Paul Schrein with 17.56 pounds and seventh place to Steve Detweiler and Bob Heater with 17.49 pounds.

Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, third, fourth and fifth places and first Big Fish. Sixth, seventh and second Big Fish received gift cards generously donated by their three local tackle shops, Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrards Bait & Tackle and Fast Break.





Future tournaments will be held the first Saturday of each month to begin at safe light with weigh-in at 1 p.m. at Okee-Tantie. The cost to participate is $50 per team with 90% payout and the remaining 10% of this cost is donated to the local teen anglers club the Big O Teen Anglers.

Join them next month, Feb. 1. Fliers with additional information and rules can be picked up at their three local tackle shops.