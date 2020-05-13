Anglers enjoy Big O Open May tournament

May 13th, 2020 · by · Comments:

By Danielle R. DeWitt
Big O Open

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Russell Clothier and Paul Schrein placed first with a total of 25.33 pounds.

OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Open May 2020 Tournament was held in memory of Les Tory on Saturday, May 2. Twenty-six teams participated in a nice day of friendly competition, with the team of Russell Clothier and Paul Schrein placing first with a great total of 25.33 pounds.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Steve Jameson and Daryl Brackin placed second with 24.19 pounds and First Big Fish weighing 9.24 pounds.

Second place went to the team of Steve Jameson and Daryl Brackin with 24.19 pounds and First Big Fish weighing 9.24 pounds.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Derek Savage and Moses Wilson placed third with 20.06 pounds.

Third place went to Derek Savage and Moses Wilson with 20.06 pounds.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Joey Berg and Hunter Weston placed fourth with 18.93 pounds.

Fourth place went to Joey Berg and Hunter Weston with 18.93 pounds.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Kyle Powers and Mindy Morton placed fifth with 18.43 pounds.

Fifth place went to the team Kyle Powers and Mindy Morton with 18.43 pounds.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
Ray Trudeau and Fred George placed sixth with 17.74 pounds and Second Big Fish at 7.84 pounds.

Sixth place went to Ray Trudeau and Fred George with 17.74 pounds and Second Big Fish at 7.84 pounds.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News
David Altman and Bobby Bellomy placed seventh with 16.78 pounds.

Seventh place went to the team of David Altman and Bobby Bellomy with 16.78 pounds.

Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, third, fourth, fifth and Fist Big Fish. Sixth, seventh and Second Big Fish received gift cards generously donated by our three local tackle shops — Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrard’s Bait & Tackle and Fast Break.

Future tournaments take place on the first Saturday of each month to begin at safe light with weigh-in at 1 p.m. at Okee-Tantie. The cost to participate is $50 per team with a 90% payout. The remaining 10% of this cost is donated to the Big O Teen Anglers.

The next tournament will be June 6. Fliers with additional information and rules can be picked up at our three local tackle shops.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie