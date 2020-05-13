Anglers enjoy Big O Open May tournament

By Danielle R. DeWitt

Big O Open



OKEECHOBEE — The Big O Open May 2020 Tournament was held in memory of Les Tory on Saturday, May 2. Twenty-six teams participated in a nice day of friendly competition, with the team of Russell Clothier and Paul Schrein placing first with a great total of 25.33 pounds.

Second place went to the team of Steve Jameson and Daryl Brackin with 24.19 pounds and First Big Fish weighing 9.24 pounds.

Third place went to Derek Savage and Moses Wilson with 20.06 pounds.

Fourth place went to Joey Berg and Hunter Weston with 18.93 pounds.

Fifth place went to the team Kyle Powers and Mindy Morton with 18.43 pounds.

Sixth place went to Ray Trudeau and Fred George with 17.74 pounds and Second Big Fish at 7.84 pounds.

Seventh place went to the team of David Altman and Bobby Bellomy with 16.78 pounds.

Cash prizes were awarded for first, second, third, fourth, fifth and Fist Big Fish. Sixth, seventh and Second Big Fish received gift cards generously donated by our three local tackle shops — Okeechobee Fishing Headquarters, Garrard’s Bait & Tackle and Fast Break.

Future tournaments take place on the first Saturday of each month to begin at safe light with weigh-in at 1 p.m. at Okee-Tantie. The cost to participate is $50 per team with a 90% payout. The remaining 10% of this cost is donated to the Big O Teen Anglers.

The next tournament will be June 6. Fliers with additional information and rules can be picked up at our three local tackle shops.