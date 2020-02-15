Senior Expo Presented by Lake Okeechobee News & Vitas Healthcare

Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10 AM – 3PM

Okeechobee KOA Resort

4276 US Highway 441 South

Okeechobee, Florida 34974



Vendors-Lunch-Entertainment-Seminars & More!

Come Early!

FREE SHOW! The Rat Pack Now

The Rat Pack Now is a world-class tribute show recapturing the music, style, comedy, and camaraderie of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, and Sammy Davis Jr. All three entertainers are brought to life by the trio of Bob Hoose, Art Poco and Ben Bagby who together create an unforgettable performance that will wow fans and new listeners alike. In a dazzling nod to the past, each player in The Rat Pack takes the stage and the audience is transported to a bygone era with classics like “That’s Amore,” The Candy Man,” and “Luck be a Lady” and many more. Don’t miss this show for ONE NIGHT ONLY in Boca Raton’s Boca Black Box!



For vendor inquiries, please contact Jennifer Froman at 863-225-4543 or jfroman@newszap.com.