YMS names Brande Cobb as new literacy coach for next school year

Brande Cobb

OKEECHOBEE — Yearling Middle School has named Brande Cobb its new literacy coach for the 2020-21 school year. After serving as a highly effective classroom teacher and in numerous school leadership roles for the past 20 years, Mrs. Cobb is ready to impact even more students and lead YMS’s commitment to enhancing literacy for all students as the school’s new literacy coach. Mrs. Cobb will officially begin her new role over the summer as administrators and teachers prepare for the 2020-2021 school year.

Currently a sixth-grade ELA teacher at YMS, Mrs. Cobb has taught in the Okeechobee County School District for 13 years after working as a classroom teacher with Palm Beach County School District for seven years before becoming a Brahman. Mrs. Cobb rose to the level of team leader while in Palm Beach County and since joining the Okeechobee schools has served in a wide variety of leadership positions, including: team leader, parent involvement chair, member of teacher advisory council and mentor teacher. Mrs. Cobb has been recognized as a “High Impact Teacher” by the Florida Department of Education and was named North Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year before joining our YMS team in 2019.

Mrs. Cobb has proven herself to be a master teacher in the classroom, a leader and mentor of other teachers, a strategic thinker and a leader. The school looks forward to Mrs. Cobb’s contributions as YMS literacy coach and administrators are certain that she will help to enhance current systems and create additional ones that will result in increased student proficiency in reading and writing and in improved teaching strategies.