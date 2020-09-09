YMS leaders show appreciation for staff

OKEECHOBEE — Three members of the Yearling Middle School Guiding Coalition know that staff morale and appreciation is important, and they’re doing something about it.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Exceptional Education Resource Specialist Carrie Heineman, Math Instructional Coach Kellyann Campbell, and Literacy Instructional Coach Brande Cobb dressed for the occasion and visited all YMS classrooms Friday, Sept. 4 to offer staff treats from the, “Bull Buggy,” to show and say thank you for all YMS staff members’ hard work. They often discuss, “filling one another’s buckets,” at YMS and these thoughtful leaders took time from their days to do just that for their colleagues before sending YMS off for a well-earned three-day weekend.